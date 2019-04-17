Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, Derek Norsworthy inks management deal with Frasco Entertainment

Boswell Media’s Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, Derek Norsworthy has signed a management agreement with Frascogna Entertainment, a firm internationally recognized in representing artists such as 21 Pilots, R.LUM.R., James Brown, The Williams Brothers and Mississippi’s own 3 Doors Down.

Norsworthy’s diligent work ethic in music caught the attention of firm founder X.M. Frascogna in 2016, leading to a string of independent deals, partnerships and Norsworthy writing the official fight song for a three time national champion JUCO football team featured on the Netflix original series Last Chance U.

Frascogna states “Derek’s diligence, work ethic and creative sense of music are unmatched and I’m certain he will make an international impact as Mississippi’s next big thing.”

Norsworthy, currently a solo artist will move forward performing as The Derek Norsworthy Band, a 12 piece powerhouse with a diverse sound and electrifying live show.

The band recently completed recording of a live record to be released in the summer of 2019. For more information visit www.dereknorsworthyband.com.