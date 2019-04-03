Mississippi Songwriter of the Year tours the MAX

Music is an important part of Mississippi history. Derek Norsworthy, Boswell Media’s 2018 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, got to experience it first hand at the MAX.

“Music is something that we look through time and in Mississippi especially, when it’s in you, it has to come out,” Norsworthy says. “And for me, I guess I was about 17 and I began playing guitar and wrote my first song and the fire has never quit burning.”

The Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition is put on by Boswell Media each year, with applicants being reviewed by a panel of judges.

“You go to the downtown Kosciusko area there to a venue, you play live and this gets you a chance to go and perform across the state as well as a recording trip to Muscle Shoals, Alabama and be crowned the ‘Songwriter of the Year,’” Norsworthy explains.

The night of the competition was one to remember for Norsworthy.

“It was incredible when I heard my name called out that night, I felt honored and blessed,” Norsworthy says. “There was so much competition that I just sat there as a fan first.”

Norsworthy was given a tour of the MAX and was impressed with how much Mississippi music and art has made an impact on the world.

“[The MAX shows that] the incredible impact that Mississippi has had on the world, and all from our little home state right here. So what they’ve done here with this exhibit is absolutely incredible.”

Applications for Boswell Media’s 2019 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition may be found by clicking the attached link.

The application deadline is May 17, 2019.

The contest will be held on June 29 at Jason’s Southern Table in Kosciusko.