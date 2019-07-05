Mississippi voter registration deadline is Monday

The deadline to be registered to participate in Mississippi’s Aug. 6 primary elections is Monday, July 8.

New Mississippi residents, people who are 18 or turning 18 prior to the election and people who have moved to a new address have the chance to update their registration Wednesday, Saturday and Monday.

County courthouses will be open for regular hours Monday, and from 8 a.m. until 12 noon Saturday, July 6.

Due to the Fourth of July holiday, county courthouses and state offices will be close July 4 and 5.