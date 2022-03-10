Mississippi’s All-Time Gas Price Record Broken

It’s official. Gas prices in Mississippi are now at an all-time high. AAA said Thursday morning that the average price statewide is now $3.99 a gallon breaking the record of $3.96 that was set in July of 2008. That’s a seven cent increase in the past 24 hours. The auto club says two local counties are above the statewide average. An 8 cent increase since yesterday has pushed the average price in Leake County to $4.02 and in Attala County, it’s $4.01, up three cents today. There’s been a 9 cent increase in Neshoba County, where the average price is now $3.98.