MLK Parade Saturday in Philadelphia

The City of Philadelphia is set to pay respects to the late Dr. King. The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is set once again to march the streets of Philadelphia on Saturday January 19 at 11 am in honor of the holiday on Monday. The parade will start on Poplar Ave to East Main Street, and conclude at Philadelphia High School.

The parade has drawn hundreds in the past years including several marching bands where the rumble of the drum lines can be felt from anywhere in downtown Philadelphia. For more information on the parade call 601-479-1370 or 601-656-8206.