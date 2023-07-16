More Heat Stress in the Coming Week

It’s shaping up as another hot week in Mississippi. The heat index is forecast to climb to 105-107 in places like Durant and Carthage on Monday and as high as 108 on Tuesday across most of the local area while the National Weather Service says Durant could top out at 112. Wednesday and Thursday will feature heat index readings around 110 in this part of central Mississippi, easing slightly in most areas on Friday at around 105. Expect to see a heat advisory that’s in effect today for parts of west-central and south Mississippi expanded to the north as the heat stress increases.