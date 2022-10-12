Much Needed Rain in the Forecast, But Storms Too

An approaching cold front will help to produce some beneficial rainfall across Mississippi today and tonight but also some storms which could be packing damaging winds. Most of the state is under a Level 1 “marginal” risk of severe weather but a Level 2 “slight” risk has been posted for most of north Mississippi. Straight-line winds and hail will be the main threats but tornadoes will be possible, mainly in north Mississippi.

Many locations across the state haven’t had any measurable rainfall in about three weeks or longer. The National Weather Service says the rain today and tonight won’t be enough to break the drought– maybe as much as three-quarters of an inch in some spots. There’s another chance of rain in the forecast for Sunday.