Multiple Afternoon Fires in Attala

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

7:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a man with a bike in the area of Knox Rd and North Natchez St who was wearing only boxers.

1:53 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a trespasser on the property at Kangaroo on Veterans Memorial Drive.

3:19 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and ATMOS were called to an area of Turner St. near Church St when a vehicle apparently ran over a gas meter.

3:47 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to Hwy 35 North near Sugar Creek for a hay baler on fire in a pasture. No homes or other structures were in danger of catching fire.

4:11 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Ethel Volunteers, and McCool Volunteers were dispatched to a grass fire on Attala Road 5210 near Carson Ridge Baptist Church. MS Forestry Commission was requested to assist in getting the fire put out.

4:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call regarding an unruly employee at McDonalds.