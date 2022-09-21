HomeAttalaMultiple Afternoon Fires in Attala

Multiple Afternoon Fires in Attala

by

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

7:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a man with a bike in the area of Knox Rd and North Natchez St who was wearing only boxers.

1:53 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a trespasser on the property at Kangaroo on Veterans Memorial Drive.

3:19 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and ATMOS were called to an area of Turner St. near Church St when a vehicle apparently ran over a gas meter.

3:47 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to Hwy 35 North near Sugar Creek for a hay baler on fire in a pasture. No homes or other structures were in danger of catching fire.

4:11 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Ethel Volunteers, and McCool Volunteers were dispatched to a grass fire on Attala Road 5210 near Carson Ridge Baptist Church. MS Forestry Commission was requested to assist in getting the fire put out.

4:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call regarding an unruly employee at McDonalds.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Shooting into a Dwelling and Burglary in Leake and Attala

Burglary, DUIs, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake Arrests

Shooter Nabbed Quickly Due to Teamwork from Kosciusko Police and Attala Sheriff’s Office

Aggravated Assault on Police, Drug Trafficking, and Indecent Exposure in Leake and Attala Arrests

Prison Contraband, Petit Larceny, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

Shoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.