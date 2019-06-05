murder, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Marcello Young, 21, 10390 Road 482, Philadelphia, hold for investigation, murder
James Allen Hancock, 30, 10110 Road 571, Philadelphia, simple assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Jessica Anna McDonald, 32, 1062 Young Crossing Road, Louisville, shoplifting, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Shatoya N Seales, 29, 880 Stallo Road, Philadelphia, contempt of court, disorderly conduct
Richard Bell, 46, 1109 Peoples Road, Philadelphia, failure to pay
James Clingan, 35, 13700 Hwy 488, Philadelphia, drug court violation
Keona Foster, 24, 10435 Road 842, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance
Jennifer Jolly, 44, 11350 Road 387, Philadelphia, suspended driver’s license, no insurance, expired license tag, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
Megan Morris, 28, 10391 Road 573, Philadelphia, shoplifting, contempt of court
Mickey Barrnett, 27, 982 Pee Ridge Road, Forest, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, reckless driving, no insurance
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)