murder, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Marcello Young, 21, 10390 Road 482, Philadelphia, hold for investigation, murder

James Allen Hancock, 30, 10110 Road 571, Philadelphia, simple assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Jessica Anna McDonald, 32, 1062 Young Crossing Road, Louisville, shoplifting, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Shatoya N Seales, 29, 880 Stallo Road, Philadelphia, contempt of court, disorderly conduct

Richard Bell, 46, 1109 Peoples Road, Philadelphia, failure to pay

James Clingan, 35, 13700 Hwy 488, Philadelphia, drug court violation

Keona Foster, 24, 10435 Road 842, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

Jennifer Jolly, 44, 11350 Road 387, Philadelphia, suspended driver’s license, no insurance, expired license tag, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

Megan Morris, 28, 10391 Road 573, Philadelphia, shoplifting, contempt of court

Mickey Barrnett, 27, 982 Pee Ridge Road, Forest, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, reckless driving, no insurance

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)