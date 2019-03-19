Natchez Trace Festival Kickoff set for Friday, April 6

The countdown to the 50th Annual Natchez Trace Festival has begun.

The kickoff for this year’s festival is set for Friday, April 5 from 3:30 – 5:00 pm in front of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership Office on N Natchez Street.

Several activities are planned to help kick off festival season.

Hula hoops, jump ropes, a picture station, and balloon animals will all be available for kids.

Several members of the Kosy Kruisers will have classic cars on display.

For food, hot dogs will be served and a mini-cake walk will be held.

The night will conclude with the crowning of a new Miss Natchez Trace Festival at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center.

Official Natchez Trace Festival T-Shirts will be on sale during the kickoff.

The 50th Annual Natchez Trace Festival will be held on Saturday, April 27.

For more information, call the KAP at 662-289-2981.