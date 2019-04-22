Home » Local » Natchez Trace Festival Saturday entertainment schedule

The entertainment lineup has been set for the 50th annual Natchez Trace Festival.

  • 8:30 am: Williamsville Baptist Church praise team
  • 9:00 am: Holmes Community College Coachmen
  • 9:30 am: Light Casters
  • 10:00 am: Sound Break
  • 10:30 am: The Howards
  • 11:00 am: MacKenzie Ingold
  • 11:30 am: Crestview Church
  • Noon: BJ Jenkins
  • 12:30 pm: Doug Hancock
  • 1:00 pm: Preston Sanders
  • 1:30 pm: Tim Johnson (Elvis)
  • 2:00 pm: MS Boomers
  • 2:30 pm: Walter Cooper
  • 3:00 pm: Abundant Life Church Drama Team

The stage will once again be set-up on the northern lawn of the Attala County Courthouse.

Natchez Trace Festival Saturday entertainment is presented by Michelle Nicholson State Farm, Atmost Energy, Attala County Co-Op, and Ivey Mechanical.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-1981.

