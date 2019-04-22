Natchez Trace Festival Saturday entertainment schedule

The entertainment lineup has been set for the 50th annual Natchez Trace Festival.
- 8:30 am: Williamsville Baptist Church praise team
- 9:00 am: Holmes Community College Coachmen
- 9:30 am: Light Casters
- 10:00 am: Sound Break
- 10:30 am: The Howards
- 11:00 am: MacKenzie Ingold
- 11:30 am: Crestview Church
- Noon: BJ Jenkins
- 12:30 pm: Doug Hancock
- 1:00 pm: Preston Sanders
- 1:30 pm: Tim Johnson (Elvis)
- 2:00 pm: MS Boomers
- 2:30 pm: Walter Cooper
- 3:00 pm: Abundant Life Church Drama Team
The stage will once again be set-up on the northern lawn of the Attala County Courthouse.
Natchez Trace Festival Saturday entertainment is presented by Michelle Nicholson State Farm, Atmost Energy, Attala County Co-Op, and Ivey Mechanical.
For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-1981.