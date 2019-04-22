Natchez Trace Festival Saturday entertainment schedule

The entertainment lineup has been set for the 50th annual Natchez Trace Festival.

8:30 am : Williamsville Baptist Church praise team

: Williamsville Baptist Church praise team 9:00 am: Holmes Community College Coachmen

Holmes Community College Coachmen 9:30 am: Light Casters



Light Casters 10:00 am: Sound Break

Sound Break 10:30 am: The Howards

The Howards 11:00 am : MacKenzie Ingold

: MacKenzie Ingold 11:30 am: Crestview Church

Crestview Church Noon: BJ Jenkins

BJ Jenkins 12:30 pm: Doug Hancock

Doug Hancock 1:00 pm: Preston Sanders

Preston Sanders 1:30 pm: Tim Johnson (Elvis)

Tim Johnson (Elvis) 2:00 pm: MS Boomers

MS Boomers 2:30 pm: Walter Cooper

Walter Cooper 3:00 pm: Abundant Life Church Drama Team

The stage will once again be set-up on the northern lawn of the Attala County Courthouse.

Natchez Trace Festival Saturday entertainment is presented by Michelle Nicholson State Farm, Atmost Energy, Attala County Co-Op, and Ivey Mechanical.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-1981.