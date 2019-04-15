National Weather Service confirms Leake County tornado

The National Weather Service of Jackson has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Leake County on Saturday, April 13.

The tornado reported in Leake County started on the Highway 429 bridge at the Yockanookany River. A number of trees were snapped and uprooted. The tornado then continued north-northeast through the wooded river bottom east of the Natchez Trace Parkway. At a point, the western portion of the tornado touched the Trace.

Numerous trees were uprooted and snapped. Extensive tree damage to the east can be seen from this point. Based off the radar and the debris signature, the tornado continued just a bit more to the north-northeast before dissipating.

Thomastown Tornado... Rating: EF1 Estimated Peak Wind: 95 mph Path Length /statute/: 4.87 miles Path Width /maximum/: 300.0 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 04/13/2019 Start Time: 07:35 PM CDT Start Location: 7 NW Redwater / Leake County / MS Start Lat/Lon: 32.8523 / -89.6516 End Date: 04/13/2019 End Time: 07:43 PM CDT End Location: 9 NNW Redwater / Leake County / MS End Lat/Lon: 32.915 / -89.6138