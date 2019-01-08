Neshoba County board of supervisors meets

2019 brought new agendas and old discussions to the first board of supervisors meeting of the year. It also brought a new president.

District 4 Supervisor Allen White was elected president of the board.

“Well, I hope I’m able to continue the pace that has been set by predecessor, Mr. Riley. He did a great job and he represented the county well and I hope I continue to do what he has already set the pace at,” says White.

District 5 Supervisor Obbie Riley will serve as vice -president.

White says the meeting gave the supervisors a chance to discuss possibilities for the year.

“Well, we covered several items. Most of them were claims docket and payroll and so on. But we’re just trying to get set for the next year. We’re excited about what’s on the horizon and looking forward to that,” says White.

One of those items is the consolidation of two Neshoba County voting precincts.

“Our voting machines will be ordered the middle of February, hopefully, if the bids come in where we can accept them. We’ll move from there with looking at consolidating a couple of precincts. That will determine the number of machines that we will get. Hopefully, we’ll have that settled by the first of election in August,” says White.

White says he is excited to be president and is ready to move ahead with business for the year.

Supervisors also approved the closing of Branch Drive and the sheriff’s department’s quarterly budget.