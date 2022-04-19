Neshoba County Board Opts Out of Medical Marijuana Sales

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors has decided to opt out of the sale of medical marijuana after a meeting open to the at the courthouse in Philadelphia on Monday.

Neshoba County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to opt out despite most who spoke being in favor of the sales.

Votes are expected to be collected by those in favor of the sale of medical marijuana, which would send it to the polls for a public vote in November.

The City of Philadelphia will hold a public hearing Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall on the medical marijuana issue.