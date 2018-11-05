Neshoba County Election Commissioners prepare for tomorrow’s elections

Election supply bags were assembled and distributed to Neshoba County’s 27 voting precincts Monday.

“There’s certain things that have to be done. We try to get them done in a timely manner so when the election gets here we can send them out and have an election,” says District 3 Election Commissioner Harold Richardson.

Richardson says the Commissioners will closely monitor their districts precincts Tuesday. Commissioner Richardson believes voter turnout could be high.

“To begin with I didn’t think it was going to be a lot, but I think it’s going to be pretty strong”, says Richardson.

Richardson encourages voters to participate in Tuesday’s important election. “ I’ve always been told if you don’t vote then, you’re a second class citizen- you know. Everyone has a right to vote. Why don’t you utilize it?” says Richardson.

An important note for voters in Neshoba County- Michael Latham’s name will still appear on tomorrow’s ballot, despite the candidate’s withdrawal from the district 3 school board race. There will be signs reminding voters about this change inside polling places. Votes for Latham will “not” be counted.