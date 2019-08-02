Neshoba County Fair Schedule – Friday, August 2

The Neshoba County Fair wraps up today with Harness and Running Horse Races, featuring the Feature Races of the Week, The Morris Therrell Memorial Invitational Race and The Jim Dance Memorial Race.
Entertainment for the night: The ROOTS & BOOTS 90’S Electric Throwdown, featuring Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw and Aaron Tippin (Grandstand) and The Jason Miller Band (Founders Square)
Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.
FRIDAY – AUGUST 2, 2019
Midway open 12:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. (Midnight)
Mitchell Bros. and Sons Amusements.
U.S. Post Office, Neshoba County Fair Station, Open 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Exhibit Hall OPEN 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
9:00 a.m.
Sheep Show, followed by Goat show – Livestock Show Arena
12:30 p.m.
Music by The Vernon Brothers – Grandstand
1:30 p.m.
Harness and Running Horse Races, featuring the Feature Races of the Week, The Morris Therrell Memorial Invitational Race and The Jim Dance Memorial Race.
Sponsored in part by Pearl River Resort.
8:00 p.m.
The ROOTS & BOOTS 90’S Electric Throwdown, featuring Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw and Aaron Tippin – Grandstand
|WEATHER PERMITTING, Immediately following the Roots & Boots 90’s Electric Throwdown Tour will be the fireworks show by Big Pop Fireworks. NO ONE WILL BE ALLOWED ON THE RACETRACK INFIELD DURING THE FIREWORKS SHOW.
9:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.
Dance – Music by the Jason Miller Band – Founders Square
12:00 Midnight
2019 NCF Closes – Including Midway and ALL Concessions
|All gates open and staffed until 6:00 a.m.
All Fairground chains up and locked until 6:00 a.m.
NO ADMISSION TICKETS SOLD AFTER 12:00 MIDNIGHT.