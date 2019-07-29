Neshoba County Fair Schedule Monday, July 29

The East Central Community College Collegians rock-n-roll band, the Warrior cheerleaders, the Wall O’ Sound Drum Line, and the Flag Corp are just some of the entertainment scheduled for the annual “EC Day at the Fair” festivities at the Neshoba County Fair on Monday, July 29. The Miss Neshoba County Fair Pageant is set for tonight at 8 pm followed by late night entertainment in Founder Square at 9:30.
Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Season tickets are $50, day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.
|
MONDAY – JULY 29, 2019
|
8:00 a.m.
|
Check in Beef Cattle – Cattle Arena
|
9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
|
FREE Petting Zoo – Presented by Clyde Risher – Cattle Arena
|
9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
|
Clothes Line Art Contest – Founders Square
Carmen Hillman, Chairperson
|
1:00 p.m.
|
East Central Community College Variety Program – Founders Square
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Harness and Running Horse Races – Racetrack
Sponsored in part by Pearl River Resort
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Clothes Line Art Exhibit – Founders Square
|
7:00 p.m.
|Twilight Hot Air Balloon Glow–Racetrack, WEATHER PERMITTING
Ken Johnston and Frank Anger, Balloonist
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Invocation- Bro. Jeff Brewer Pastor of East Philadelphia Baptist Church;
Official Opening of the Neshoba County Fair, Gilbert Donald, President; Presentation of the Youth Achievement Award; National Anthem by First United Methodist Church Adult Ladies’ Ensemble – Monica Adams, Jan Cooper, Carol Fiedler, Jo Fulton, Lisa Posey, Debbie Wells, and Susan Windham. Director – Patt Fiedler – Grandstand
|
8:00 p.m.
|Beauty Pageant, Beauty Pageant, selecting “Miss Neshoba County Fair” Chief Keith Page, Emcee; Oakley Brook Warren and Braxton Tyler Anderson, Pages; Entertainment by Anna Bowen- Miss NCF 2018, Suzanna Horn- DYW 2020, and Abby Stokes- Miss NCF 2017 – Grandstand
|
9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
|
Dance Music by HAIRICANE – Founders Square
|
1:00 a.m.
|MIDWAY AND CONCESSIONS CLOSE
|
Livestock show barns open 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., displaying top quality Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle and Sheep.
The EXHIBIT HALL is open daily 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. featuring Field Crops, Garden Exhibits and Arts and Crafts.