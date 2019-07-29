Neshoba County Fair Schedule Monday, July 29

The East Central Community College Collegians rock-n-roll band, the Warrior cheerleaders, the Wall O’ Sound Drum Line, and the Flag Corp are just some of the entertainment scheduled for the annual “EC Day at the Fair” festivities at the Neshoba County Fair on Monday, July 29. The Miss Neshoba County Fair Pageant is set for tonight at 8 pm followed by late night entertainment in Founder Square at 9:30.

Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Season tickets are $50, day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.