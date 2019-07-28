Neshoba County Fair Schedule Sunday, July 28

The Neshoba County Fair is in full swing at the fairgrounds near Philadelphia. Muscle, chrome, and classic oldies will be showcased in the Antique Car Show Sunday morning. Harness and Horse racing starts at 1 pm. The Philadelphia-Neshoba County Public Library Film Presentation “101 Dalmatians” – Founders Square Sunday night at 9:30 pm.
Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Season tickets are $50, day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.
|
SUNDAY – JULY 28, 2019
|
9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
|
Free Children’s Petting Zoo
Presented by Clyde Risher – Cattle Arena
|
9:30 a.m.
|
Worship service conducted by Rev. Scott Boatner and God’s House-Founders Square
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Antique Car Show – Founders Square
James F. Chaney, Chairman – Larry Nicholson, Assistant Chairman
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Music by the VERNON BROTHERS – Grandstand
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Children’s Concert featuring Kevin Cole – Founders Square
Children are encouraged to bring pots, pans, drums, horns, etc., and become part of the band.
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Harness and Running Horse Races – Racetrack
Sponsored in part by Pearl River Resort
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Concert by FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH CHOIR –Philadelphia, MS– Founders Square
|
8:00 p.m.
|
GOSPEL MUSIC CONCERT featuring 2nd MILE and Southern Heritage, Bob Breland, Emcee – Founders Square 2nd MILE includes Reggie Lovern, Sam Lovern, and Brian Waddell. Southern Heritage includes Martie Ladd, Donna Creekmore and Amanda Creekmore
|
8:00 p.m.
|NCF 120 Youth/College Worship Service – Cattle Show Barn Phillip Prince, Coordinator
|
9:30 p.m.
|
The Philadelphia-Neshoba County Public Library Film Presentation “101 Dalmatians” 1961 Version – Founders Square
|
1:00 a.m.
|
MIDWAY AND CONCESSIONS CLOSE
|
The EXHIBIT HALL is open daily 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. featuring Field Crops, Garden Exhibits and Arts and Crafts.