Neshoba County Fair Schedule Thursday, August 1

The Neshoba County Fair has day two of local and state candidates speaking at Founders Square. Today is Coastal Day at the Fair. Political Speaking is set for Founders Square including Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant. Horse Racing starts at 2 pm.
Entertainment for the night: ELI YOUNG BAND (Grandstand) and Mustache The Band (Founders Square)
Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Season tickets are $50, day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.
THURSDAY – AUGUST 1, 2019
7:30 a.m.
Annual Neshoba County Fair Fun Run/Walk – Starts at Founders Square – Guy Nowell, Coordinator
8:00 a.m.
Concert by Neshoba Central High School Band – Founders Square
Daniel Wade, Director of Bands
9:00 a.m.
Dairy Cattle Show – Cattle Arena
|Political Speaking – Founders Square
8:40 a.m.
Bob Hickingbottom (Const.) candidate for Governor, State of MS
8:50 a.m.
Albert Wilson (D), candidate for Governor, State of Mississippi
9:00 a.m.
Michael Brown (D), candidate for Governor, State of Mississippi
9:10 a.m.
Velesha P. Williams (D), candidate for Governor, State of Mississippi
9:20 a.m.
David Singletary (I), candidate for Governor, State of Mississippi
9:30 a.m.
Robert J. Ray (D), candidate for Governor, State of Mississippi
9:40 a.m.
|Hon. Philip Gunn (R), Speaker, MS House of Representatives
9:50 a.m.
Hon. Robert Foster (R), candidate for Governor, State of Mississippi
10:00 a.m.
Hon. Robert Shuler Smith (D), candidate for Governor, State of MS
10:10 a.m.
Bill Waller, Jr (R), candidate for Governor, State of Mississippi
10:20 a.m.
|Honorable Jim Hood (D), candidate for Governor, State of Mississippi
10:30 a.m.
|Honorable Tate Reeves (R), candidate for Governor, State of MS
10:40 a.m.
|Honorable Phil Bryant (R), Governor, State of Mississippi
11:15 a.m.
Coastal Mississippi Day – Founders Square
|Political Speaking – Founders Square
1:00 p.m.
David McRae (R), candidate for Treasurer, State of Mississippi
1:10 p.m.
Hon. Buck Clarke (R), candidate for Treasurer, State of Mississippi
1:20 p.m.
Andy Taggart (R), candidate for Attorney General, State of Mississippi
1:30 p.m.
Jennifer Riley Collins (D), candidate for Attorney General, State of MS
1:40 p.m.
Hon. Mark Baker (R), candidate for Attorney General, State of MS
1:50 p.m.
|Hon. Lynn Fitch (R), candidate for Attorney General, State of MS
1:00 p.m.
Concert by Neshoba Central High School Band – Grandstand / Racetrack – Daniel Wade, Director
2:00 p.m.
Harness & Running Horse Races – Racetrack
Sponsored in part by Pearl River Resort
8:00 p.m.
The ELI YOUNG BAND Show- Grandstand
9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Dance – Music by Mustache The Band, a 90’s country party band – Founders Square
1:00 a.m.
Midway and concessions close
Livestock show barns open 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., displaying top quality Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle and Sheep.
The EXHIBIT HALL is open daily 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. featuring Field Crops, Garden Exhibits and Arts and Crafts.