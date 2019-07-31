Home » Local » Neshoba County Fair Schedule Wednesday, July 31

Neshoba County Fair Schedule Wednesday, July 31

The Neshoba County Fair has local and state political speaking at Founders Square. The Meridian Day Program will be held in Founders Square – Presented by the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation. The Youth Talent Contest, Harness and horse racing are also set for today.

Entertainment for the night: LOCASH (Grandstand) and Class Reunion (Founders Square)

Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Season tickets are $50, day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.

WEDNESDAY – JULY 31, 2019
Midway open 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Mitchell Bros. and Sons Amusements.
U.S. Post Office, Neshoba County Fair Station, Open 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Exhibit Hall OPEN 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
8:00 a.m.
Check in Beef Cattle – Cattle Arena
8:00 a.m.
Concert by Neshoba Central High School Band – Daniel Wade, Director – Founders Square
POLITICAL SPEAKING – FOUNDERS SQUARE
8:30 a.m.
Bruce Burton (D), candidate for Public Service Commissioner, Central District
8:40 a.m.
Hon. DeKeither Stamps (D), cand. for Public Service Comm., Central District
8:50 a.m.
Ryan Brown (D), candidate for Public Service Commissioner, Central District
9:00 a.m.
 Brent Bailey (R), candidate for Public Service Commissioner, Central District
9:10 a.m.
 Nic Lott (R), candidate for Public Service Commissioner, Central District
9:20 a.m.
Hon. Cecil Brown (D), Public Service Commissioner, Central District
9:30 a.m.
Robert Amos (D), candidate for Insurance Commissioner, State of MS
9:40 a.m.
Hon. Mike Chaney (R), candidate for Insurance Commissioner, State of MS
9:50 a.m.
Hon. Shad White (R), candidate for State Auditor, State of MS
10:00 a.m.
Hon. Dick Hall (R), Chairman, MS Transportation Commission
10:10 a.m.
Ricky Cole (D), candidate for Ag & Commerce Commissioner, State of MS
10:20 a.m.
Hon. Andy Gipson (R), cand. for Ag & Commerce Commissioner, State of MS
10:30 a.m.
Shane Quick (R), candidate for Lt. Governor, State of MS
10:40 a.m.
Hon. Jay Hughes (D), candidate for Lt. Governor, State of MS
10:50 a.m.
Hon. Delbert Hosemann (R), candidate for Lt. Governor, State of MS
11:15 a.m.
The Meridian Day Program – Founders Square – Presented by the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation
POLITICAL SPEAKING – FOUNDERS SQUARE
1:00 p.m.
Hon. Butch Lee (R), candidate for Transp. Commissioner, Central District
1:10 p.m.
Hon. Marcus Wallace (D), candidate for Transp. Commissioner, Central District
1:20 p.m.
Hon. Willie Simmons (D), candidate for Transp. Commissioner, Central District
1:30 p.m.
 Maryra Hodges Hunt (D), candidate for Secretary of State, State of MS
1:40 p.m.
 Dr. Johnny Dupree (D), candidate for Secretary of State, State of MS
1:50 p.m.
 Hon. Michael Watson (R), candidate for Secretary of State, State of MS
2:00 p.m.
 Hon. Sam Britton (R), candidate for Secretary of State, State of MS
1:00 p.m.
Concert by Neshoba Central High School Band – Grandstand / Racetrack – Daniel Wade, Director
1:45 p.m.
Registration for Youth Talent Contest – Fair Office, Cabin #65 on Founders Square
2:00 p.m.
Harness & Running Horse Races – Racetrack
Sponsored in part by Pearl River Resort
3:00 p.m.
Youth Talent Contest – Founders Square – John King, Master of Ceremonies
5:00 p.m.
Pretty Cow Contest – Cattle Arena
8:00 p.m.
The LOCASH Show – Grandstand
9:30 p.m. -12:30 a.m.
Dance – Music by Class Reunion – Founders Square
1:00 a.m.
A.J. Yates, Jr. Memorial Late Night Sing – Founders Square
Dr. Laura Bryan and Dr. Joe Jordan, Chairpersons
1:00 a.m.
Midway and concessions close.
Livestock show barns open 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., displaying top quality Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle and Sheep.
The EXHIBIT HALL is open daily 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. featuring Field Crops, Garden Exhibits and Arts and Crafts.

