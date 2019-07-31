Neshoba County Fair Schedule Wednesday, July 31

The Neshoba County Fair has local and state political speaking at Founders Square. The Meridian Day Program will be held in Founders Square – Presented by the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation. The Youth Talent Contest, Harness and horse racing are also set for today.
Entertainment for the night: LOCASH (Grandstand) and Class Reunion (Founders Square)
Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Season tickets are $50, day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.
WEDNESDAY – JULY 31, 2019
8:00 a.m.
Check in Beef Cattle – Cattle Arena
8:00 a.m.
Concert by Neshoba Central High School Band – Daniel Wade, Director – Founders Square
POLITICAL SPEAKING – FOUNDERS SQUARE
8:30 a.m.
Bruce Burton (D), candidate for Public Service Commissioner, Central District
8:40 a.m.
Hon. DeKeither Stamps (D), cand. for Public Service Comm., Central District
8:50 a.m.
Ryan Brown (D), candidate for Public Service Commissioner, Central District
9:00 a.m.
|Brent Bailey (R), candidate for Public Service Commissioner, Central District
9:10 a.m.
|Nic Lott (R), candidate for Public Service Commissioner, Central District
9:20 a.m.
Hon. Cecil Brown (D), Public Service Commissioner, Central District
9:30 a.m.
Robert Amos (D), candidate for Insurance Commissioner, State of MS
9:40 a.m.
Hon. Mike Chaney (R), candidate for Insurance Commissioner, State of MS
9:50 a.m.
|Hon. Shad White (R), candidate for State Auditor, State of MS
10:00 a.m.
|Hon. Dick Hall (R), Chairman, MS Transportation Commission
10:10 a.m.
|Ricky Cole (D), candidate for Ag & Commerce Commissioner, State of MS
10:20 a.m.
Hon. Andy Gipson (R), cand. for Ag & Commerce Commissioner, State of MS
10:30 a.m.
Shane Quick (R), candidate for Lt. Governor, State of MS
10:40 a.m.
Hon. Jay Hughes (D), candidate for Lt. Governor, State of MS
10:50 a.m.
Hon. Delbert Hosemann (R), candidate for Lt. Governor, State of MS
11:15 a.m.
The Meridian Day Program – Founders Square – Presented by the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation
POLITICAL SPEAKING – FOUNDERS SQUARE
1:00 p.m.
Hon. Butch Lee (R), candidate for Transp. Commissioner, Central District
1:10 p.m.
Hon. Marcus Wallace (D), candidate for Transp. Commissioner, Central District
1:20 p.m.
Hon. Willie Simmons (D), candidate for Transp. Commissioner, Central District
1:30 p.m.
|Maryra Hodges Hunt (D), candidate for Secretary of State, State of MS
1:40 p.m.
|Dr. Johnny Dupree (D), candidate for Secretary of State, State of MS
1:50 p.m.
|Hon. Michael Watson (R), candidate for Secretary of State, State of MS
2:00 p.m.
|Hon. Sam Britton (R), candidate for Secretary of State, State of MS
1:00 p.m.
Concert by Neshoba Central High School Band – Grandstand / Racetrack – Daniel Wade, Director
1:45 p.m.
Registration for Youth Talent Contest – Fair Office, Cabin #65 on Founders Square
2:00 p.m.
Harness & Running Horse Races – Racetrack
Sponsored in part by Pearl River Resort
3:00 p.m.
Youth Talent Contest – Founders Square – John King, Master of Ceremonies
5:00 p.m.
Pretty Cow Contest – Cattle Arena
8:00 p.m.
The LOCASH Show – Grandstand
9:30 p.m. -12:30 a.m.
Dance – Music by Class Reunion – Founders Square
1:00 a.m.
A.J. Yates, Jr. Memorial Late Night Sing – Founders Square
Dr. Laura Bryan and Dr. Joe Jordan, Chairpersons
1:00 a.m.
Midway and concessions close.
Livestock show barns open 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., displaying top quality Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle and Sheep.
The EXHIBIT HALL is open daily 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. featuring Field Crops, Garden Exhibits and Arts and Crafts.