Neshoba County Fair – Thursday Schedule of Events

by
Presented by Philadelphia Gun & Pawn

NESHOBA COUNTY FAIR
Midway open 12pm – 1am. Mitchell Bros. & Sons Amusements.
U.S. Post Office, Neshoba County Fair Station, Open 12:30pm – 3:30pm.
Exhibit Hall open 8am – 10pm.

  • 8am – 11:30am – Check in goats & sheep – Cattle Arena
  • 8:45am – Neshoba Central High School Band – Founders Square
  • 9am – Dairy Cattle Show – Cattle Arena
  • 9:20 am – Political Speaking – Founders Square
    • 9:20 – Byron Carter, Candidate for MS Supreme Court, District 1, Place 3
    • 9:30 – Ceola James, Candidate for MS Supreme Court, District 1, Place 3
    • 9:40 – Hon. David McRae (R), State Treasurer, State of Mississippi
    • 9:50 – Hon. Michael Watson (R), Secretary of State, State of Mississippi
    • 10 – Hon. Andy Gipson (R), Commissioner of Ag. & Commerce, State of Mississippi
    • 10:10 – Hon. Jenifer Branning, Candidate for MS Supreme Court, District 1, Place 3
    • 10:20 – Hon. Jim Kitchens, Candidate for MS Supreme Court, District 1, Place 3
    • 10:30 – Hon. Jason White (R), Speaker, Mississippi House of Representatives
    • 10:40 – Hon. Tate Reeves (R), Governor, State of MS
  • 11am – Hometown Proud – Featuring Animal & Special Effects Calling – Founders Square
  • 1pm – Neshoba Central High School Band – Grandstand/Racetrack
  • 2pm – Harness and Running Horse Races – Racetrack
  • 7:30pm – Tyler Braden & Dillon Carmichael – Grandstand
  • 9:30pm – 12:30am – Music by Mustache the Band – Founders Square
  • 1am – Midway & Concessions Close

Livestock show barns open 9am – 5pm displaying top quality beef cattle, dairy cattle, & sheep.
The Exhibit Hall is open daily 8am – 10pm featuring field crops, garden exhibits, and Arts & Crafts.

