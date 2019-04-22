Neshoba County residents pick up debris from Thursday’s EF-1 tornadoes

The cleanup continues from Thursday’s tornadoes in Philadelphia. The National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes came through Philadelphia leaving behind countless debris and damage.

Elizabeth Cowles said she was glad to see the sun Saturday afternoon. She spent her day cleaning her yard.

“Once it dried out this morning I was able to get out there and get it cleared off,” Cowles said.

Bernice Holmes said Thursday’s storm destroyed her home and car. She said she is happy that she and her family remained safe.

“We got into the bathroom and we heard a big boom,” Holmes said. “I’m just thankful I’m still here with my friends and my grand kids.”

Many Neshoba County residents are still without electricity. Crews are out working to restore power.