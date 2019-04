The official cause of death is yet to be released for a man found hanging in a tree in Neshoba County.

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department says it’s still waiting on an autopsy report for Harvey Vancleave. He was found dead in the Canal Scrap area off Highway 15 North in Philadelphia.

Vancleave’s body was found as well as the body of Wendy Johnson, who was located inside a camper. Johnson’s cause of death was ruled as strangulation.