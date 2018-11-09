Neshoba County Wildlife Jamboree – Tuesday, Nov 13

The annual Neshoba County Wildlife Jamboree will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 4:30 – 8:00 p.m., at the Neshoba County Coliseum.

There will be activities for the entire family, exhibits, gun raffles, and the wildlife tasting buffet.

The Mississippi State University Extension Service, the Mississippi Wildlife & Fisheries Department, Farm Service Agency, Neshoba Soil and Water Conservation, local taxidermists, food processors, and small businesses support the event.

Stew and chili are served beginning at 5, with door prizes and nearly 30 vendors with handcrafted and unique items for sale.

You get all this for $5.00 a person with children 6 and under being free. If you bring a dish to enter in the Taste of Wild, you get 5 tickets for the gun raffle. Wildlife dishes should be brought in containers with names clearly labeled or in disposable containers. A list of ingredients or a recipe should be included with the dish. Dishes should be brought to the coliseum kitchen by 6:00 p.m. where tasting begins on the north end of the concourse.

For more information, contact the Neshoba County Extension Service office at 601-656-4602.