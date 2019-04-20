Neshoba General Announces Relocation of Neshoba Urgent Care – Family Medicine Clinic

Neshoba General announces that Neshoba Urgent Care – Family Medicine Clinic of 1120 East Main Street, received significant storm damage on April 18, 2019. Effective, tomorrow, April 20, 2019, our Urgent Care Clinic will relocate to Neshoba Medical Pavilion, located at 213

East Hospital Road, Philadelphia, MS. Dr. Bobby Smith and Nurse Practitioner, Pam Stokes will both be seeing patients in this location until further notice. This location allows the providers to offer the same excellent care that our patients experienced before the storm.

Phone and clinic hours will be the same.

Phone: 601.656.1465

Hours: Monday through Friday 8 am to 8 pm; Saturday 8 am to 6 pm and Sunday 10 am to 5 pm.

We are working diligently to have the Family Medicine side of the clinic back up and running under normal conditions by Monday, April 22, 2019. It is our plan that both Dr. Grant Guild and Nurse Practitioner, Shannon Kirkland, start seeing their patients at the Neshoba Urgent Care –

Family Medicine Clinic in the Family Medicine side of the clinic Monday morning.

The Administration of Neshoba General would like to apologize for any inconvenience the relocation may cause our patients. As always, we look forward to serving our community with excellent patient care and service.

Neshoba General is a 48-bed acute care hospital located in Philadelphia, MS, serving Neshoba and surrounding counties. NG, the only hospital in Neshoba County, provides the communities we serve with an array of healthcare services including emergency care, inpatient, outpatient, behavioral health, oncology, and surgery. NG operates 3 clinics, including urgent care, and has the largest long-term care facility in the area at 160 beds. The Mission of NG is to advance the health of the community we serve by providing value-centered, excellent care. For additional information call 601-389-1555