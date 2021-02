The MS Baptist Disaster Relief Cooking Team will be providing meals to those who are without power with the first meal on Saturday, February 20th at 4:00 PM and continuing on Sunday, February 21st at 1:00 PM at the following locations: Neshoba Baptist Center, Salem Baptist Church, New Bethel Baptist Church, High Hill Baptist Church, Linwood Baptist Church, Spring Creek Baptist Church, Bethsaida Baptist Church, County Line Baptist Church, Antioch Baptist Church, and Sardis Baptist Church.