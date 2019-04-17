New Trial Dates Set for Three Indicted for Theft and Wire Fraud Against MBCI

Continuances have been granted for three tribal members accused of embezzlement and wire fraud. Official documents form the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson show that the trial dates for all three defendants: Anderson, Bell, and Edwards have been pushed over the next few months.

According to the US District Attorney’s Office in Jackson, Rodrick Bell will have a May 16, 2019 trail date, Kevin Edwards will have a trail date of June 17, 2019 and Randy Anderson’s trial date has now been set for August 5, 2019.

The plea was not guilty for the three tribal members accused of embezzlement and wire fraud. Randy Anderson, Roderick Bell, and Kevin Edwards were picked up in February on indictments issued by a federal grand jury for false claims for travel reimbursement payments.

Story 2/12/19: Three Individuals Indicted for Theft and Wire Fraud Committed Against Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians