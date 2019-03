Newly elected Student Body Association officers who will provide leadership for the 2019-20 term at East Central Community College in Decatur and their respective high schools are (front row, from left) Student Body Association President Matthew Riley of Murrah, Vice President Kayla Baucum of Newton County, and Secretary Bryce Callie Lott and Treasurer Lydia Bishop, both of Sebastopol. Dr. Amanda Walton, director of housing and student activities, serves as advisor for the group.