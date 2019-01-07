Newly elected Mayor Wilder-Vivians holds Inaugural Banquet in Carthage (Audio)

An Inaugural Banquet was held in Carthage in honor of newly elected Mayor Mary Ann Wilder-Vivians.

There was a big bash at the elementary school on Saturday night in Carthage as local leaders and community members attended Mayor Mary Ann Wilder-Vivians’s inaugural banquet.

“I would like to take this opportunity to simply say thank you. I am humbled by your out pour of love shown during last night’s Inaugural Celebration,” stated Mayor Mary Ann Wilder-Vivians.

Mayor Mary Ann Wilder-Vivians made her first official inaugural banquet speech at the event focusing on the future of Carthage.

Audio: Mayor Mary Ann Wilder-Vivians