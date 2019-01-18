Newton police arrest suspect in identity theft case- VIDEO

Newton police delivered on their promise to find and arrest a woman accused of defrauding elderly patients in the city.

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night, Danyell McAfee, identified herself as the identity theft suspect wanted by the Newton Police Department.

Thursday afternoon, a warrant was issued for the Philadelphia resident’s arrest.

The alleged incidents happened at Newton Congregate Housing.

McAfee is charged with 12 counts of obtaining personal identity information for unlawful use. Newton Police Chief Curry says McAfee maintains her innocence.

“Mrs. McAfee has been 100 percent cooperative with us and maintains that there is a misunderstanding at this time,” said Curry.

McAfee went before a judge late Thursday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $40,000 on the charges.

Police tell us there could be more victims who have not come forward.