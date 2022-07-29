HomeLocalNFIB: Shop Locally During Sales Tax Holiday

NFIB: Shop Locally During Sales Tax Holiday

by

Mississippi’s back to school sales tax holiday is here.  Through midnight Saturday, you won’t be charged sales tax on purchases of clothing, shoes and school supplies priced at less than $100 per item.   But before you drive to a big city to hit the malls, consider that small stores in your own community really need your business.  The National Federation of Independent Business says they’ve been through some tough times lately and getting a sales boost here in the middle of summer would help those merchants.  NFIB says the money that’s spent in the community continues to turn over in the local economy.

