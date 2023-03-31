HomeLocalNorthern Attala Under Level-3 Storm Risk, Level-5 in North MS

Northern Attala Under Level-3 Storm Risk, Level-5 in North MS

by

There’s increasing concern over the severe weather that’s expected in Mississippi later today and tonight, especially in the northwestern part of the state, where a Level-5 “high” risk has been posted.   A Level-4 “moderate” risk extends as far south as Cleveland with a Level-3 “enhanced” risk area which cuts across the northern part of Attala County.  The rest of the county along with most of Leake County and about half of Neshoba County remain under a Level-2 “slight” risk with storms possible in this part of central Mississippi as early as this evening and continuing until early Saturday.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Music video released for 2022 MS Songwriter of the Year Zechariah Loyd

Aggravated Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Flu Numbers Creep Higher in MS

Rape, Burglary, Aggravated Assault, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

Severe Storms Roll Across MS with Damaging Winds and Large Hail

Felony Possession, Felony DUI, and Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in Attala and Leake