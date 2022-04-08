NWS: 62 Tornadoes In 15 Days

The National Weather Service has wrapped up its surveys of tornado damage across Mississippi over the past three weeks, confirming 62 touchdowns. That includes 27 tornadoes from the March 22nd outbreak, 25 from March 30th and ten from the April 5th storms. A Kemper County tornado in the first outbreak was the only EF-3, while eight EF-2 tornadoes have been confirmed including one that tracked through northern Leake and southern Attala counties on March 30th. The others were classified as weak tornadoes including the EF-1 that hit the Goodman campus of Holmes Community College on March 22nd. There’s growing confidence that Mississippi will see a fourth round of severe weather next Wednesday with more tornadoes possible.