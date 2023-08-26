NWS: Heat Wave to Ease Starting Sunday

We’ll have one more day under an excessive heat warning in this part of central Mississippi before a weak cold front provides some relief. Triple digit highs are expected today but the National Weather Service says Sunday’s temperatures should top out in the mid to upper 90s as rain chances increase. By Monday, highs are forecast to be near normal in the lower 90s with most locations in the upper 80s on Tuesday.

While some locations have gotten rain over the last couple of days, the danger of wildfires continues with an elevated threat across most of the local area.

A tropical system that’s forecast to form in the eastern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend or early next week could wind up headed toward Florida.