HomeLocalNWS Hones in on Friday Storm Threat

NWS Hones in on Friday Storm Threat

by

It looks like north Mississippi will be the focus of the next round of severe weather.  The National Weather Service has placed areas near and north of a Greenville-Tupelo line under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds beginning late Friday afternoon.   Much of the local area remains under a Level-2 “slight” risk with a Level-1 “marginal” for the southern portions of Leake and Neshoba counties and areas to the south.

Earlier Friday, strong non-thunderstorm winds are expected with gusts up to 35 miles an hour possible in this part of central Mississippi.

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Friday Storms Cause Power Outages

Kidnapping, Burglary, DUIs, and a Terrorist Threat in Attala and Leake Arrests

Hard-headed and Rude Trespassers Friday in Leake

Scattered Damage Reported After Thursday’s Storms

Many Fallen Trees Due to Storm in Leake

NWS: Record Breaking Cold for MS–“Extreme Threat” Locally