NWS: Snow Likely Across Local Area This Weekend

The National Weather Service has expanded an area of north and central Mississippi where snow accumulations are likely this weekend, now including all of Attala County, most of Leake County and the northwestern part of Neshoba County. Forecasters say up to two inches of snow could fall late Saturday night into Sunday. While accumulations may be limited to areas north of I-20, the Weather Service says snow is possible as far south as McComb and Hattiesburg. Mississippi counties near the Tennessee line remain under a winter storm watch.