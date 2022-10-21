Oktoberfest Pet Parade this Saturday in Carthage

This year, the Oktoberfest will feature a Pet Parade with a costume contest, and there are prizes to be had

Sign-Up for the Pet Parade will be the Love Monument on the square at 9:45 am on Saturday, October 22.

The Parade will start at 10 am, and the route is pictured below.

You are asked to clean up after your pets. Local ordinances do not allow certain breeds. (see bottom of this post for specifics)

Pet Parade Route:

City of Carthage “Banned Breeds of Dogs” are defined as any of the following: