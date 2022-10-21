Oktoberfest Pet Parade this Saturday in Carthage

This year, the Oktoberfest will feature a Pet Parade with a costume contest, and there are prizes to be had
Sign-Up for the Pet Parade will be the Love Monument on the square at 9:45 am on Saturday, October 22.
The Parade will start at 10 am, and the route is pictured below.
You are asked to clean up after your pets. Local ordinances do not allow certain breeds. (see bottom of this post for specifics)
Pet Parade Route:
City of Carthage “Banned Breeds of Dogs” are defined as any of the following:
- American Pit Bull Terrier
- Staffordshire Bull Terrier
- American Staffordshire Terrier
- Any dog whose sire or dam is a dog of a breed which is a banned Breed of dog under this Section
- Any dog whose owner registers, defines, admits, or identifies said dog as being of a banned breed
- Any dog conforming, or substantially conforming, to the breed of American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, or Staffordshire Bull Terrier as defined by the United Kennel Club of American Kennel Club.
- Technical deficiencies in the dog’s conformance to these standards shall not be construed to indicate that the subject dog is not a Banned Breed of Dog under this ordinance
- Any dog which is of the breed commonly referred to “pit bull” and commonly recognizable and identifiable as such