One Arrested in Weekend Shooting in Attala County

Sheriff Tim Nail reports that Joshua Moore, a 28-year-old white male from Maben MS, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of Controlled Substance. The charges stem from a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of 04/18/2019 where a 32-year-old white female was shot. Moore is currently in the Leake County Jail on a $95,000.00 bond. The victim was airlifted to a Jackson hospital where she is listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming in the incident.