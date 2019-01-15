One dead following early morning wreck in western Attala County

One person is dead following an early morning wreck in western Attala County.

The accident happened at approximately 1:30 am on Hwy 12 W near the entrance to the Kosciusko Country Club.

Attala County Fire Chief Roy Williams said the vehicle ran off the road and caught on fire.

Williams said the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters, MedStat and Attala County Deputies arrived. All units eventually cleared the scene at 3:15 am.

The unidentified male victim was pronounced dead at 2:10 am by Attala County Coroner Sam Bell.

Bell said the victim’s body has been sent to the state crime lab for identification.