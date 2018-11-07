One Man Behind Bars After Arrest Warrant Executed

One man is behind bars after a joint effort between Attala and Leake County Deputies.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Department along with Leake County Deputies apprehended an individual with a warrant for his arrest from Attala County on burglary charges as well as a Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant for violating the terms of his probation. .

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that 53 year old Ross Ferguson was apprehended in Leake County on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:00 pm after a tip lead officers to his location.

Ferguson is currently behind bars at the Leake County Correctional Facility. No bond has been set.