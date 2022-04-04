Part Of Local Area Now Facing Level-3 Storm Risk For Tuesday

The National Weather Service has expanded the area of Mississippi under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe weather from late tonight into Tuesday. It now includes Leake and Neshoba counties and areas as far south as Natchez and Hattiesburg. Attala County and areas as far north as Cleveland and Columbus remain under a Level-2 “slight” risk. NWS says damaging straight-line winds could be the primary threat but tornadoes will be possible in the Level-3 risk zone and can’t be ruled out in the other areas. Heavy rain could touch off some flash flooding. And there’s a Level-2 risk of severe weather again on Wednesday for much of the state including this part of central Mississippi.