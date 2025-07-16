Big Deals!
Pastalaya Fundraiser for Local Child, Salem Bennett

Pastalaya Fundraiser for Local Child, Salem Bennett

A fundraiser serving “pastalaya” plates will be held on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, beginning at 11 a.m. at The Pink Tumbleweed, located at 105 Highway 16 E in Carthage. Plates are $15 each (cash only) and include two sides, bread, and tea.

Proceeds will benefit the family of Salem Bennett, a young girl in Leake County with a condition known as AMC (Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita), in which a baby is born with stiff or fixed joints.

Little Salem has had multiple surgeries, is expected to have more, and has ongoing medical care out of state. Funds raised will help cover travel and lodging expenses for her mother, who remains by her side in the hospital.

Preorders are encouraged to guarantee a plate. All donations are appreciated.

