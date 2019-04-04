Pearl River Resort First in State to offer Video Game Gambling Machines

Owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Pearl River Resort has announced the addition of two exciting new and groundbreaking games at Golden Moon Hotel & Casino. From innovative gaming tech company, GameCo LLC, Riches of the Golden Dragon and Nothin’ But Net 2 are now live, making Pearl River Resort the first casino to introduce Video Game Gambling in the state of Mississippi. These games bring the fun and interactivity of video games to the casino, where the player’s skill is a key factor of winning instead of only chance.

“We are pleased to be at the forefront of introducing innovative new gaming experiences in our market,” stated Sonny Johnson, President and CEO for Pearl River Resort, “With the recent addition of sports betting, online casino, and now Video Game Gambling to our arsenal of gaming products, we are looking forward to providing our existing guests as well as new guests from the Millennial segment with a comprehensive gaming experience.”

With Riches of the Golden Dragon, players will venture into the dragon’s lair and go for the gold! Players will be shown three dragon tiles for a chance to win either cash, tokens, or to unlock a mini-game with guaranteed cash rewards. Players’ skills are demonstrated during the Mini-Games like avoiding rocks while melting coins and matching dragons by pressing the corresponding buttons. A Bonus Round and Progressive Jackpot provide two additional ways to win big. Then, get ready to hit the courts right on the gaming floor with Nothin’ but Net 2. This basketball-themed game gives players 15 shots each round to win big. It is easy to use; play is activated by a single button in which players catch to bet and score to win. Each shot is a new chance to win cash. When a player scores ten or more shots in a round, they earn a free spin on the Progressive Jackpot bonus wheel.