The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department says a person was hit by a school bus belonging to the Choctaw Tribal Schools.

Sheriff Tommy Waddell said it happened on Highway 16 near the Neshoba and Leake County line late Wednesday afternoon.

Waddell said one person was taken to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

No students were on the school bus that was involved in the accident.