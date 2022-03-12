Person Of Interest Identified In Newton County Murders

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has identified a person of interest in last week’s double homicide in Newton County. MBI is asking for the public’s help in locating Austin Harrell and a companion, Shaunna Reynolds. The two are known in the Meridian area and are believed to still be in Mississippi. MBI says Harrell has a pending felony arrest warrant for arson. It’s asking anyone with information about Harrell and Reynolds– or the crime on March 4th near Conehatta– to contact MBI at 601-482-1085 or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 601-635-4401.