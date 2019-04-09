Philadelphia building in danger of collapsing

Almost a dozen city officials were on the scene Monday to assess the condition of a downtown building. The building between Center Avenue and Church Avenue houses a dance studio, a clothing store and an office space.

“The (Philadelphia) fire chief pulled up at the red light and realized we had some canopy issues and he noticed where it was separating and leaning out,” said the city’s Jay Eakes.

Eakes says it’s not known if the building has been in this condition long or if it happened after the weekend storms.

“The top of this building is possibly 6 to 10 inches out. We really won’t know that until we get the engineers in and do some looking,” Eakes said. “Some of it is shifted out further with the 10 inch area and the 6 inch. The whole top of the building for about a 30 feet section is leaned out.”

Eakes says officials are not sure what caused the building to shift.

“We made the determination that the building needed to be shut down for the safety of the general public and the business owners there,” said Eakes. “We had three business owners there that we needed to shut down for the day until we could figure out what was going on.”

Eakes says the danger is limited now, but the city is taking precautions to keep everyone safe.

“At this time, the only danger could be, you know, if it was to fall on some passing vehicles,” he said. “But tomorrow we plan on getting some more safety netting up, for the safety of the general public driving by.”

With rain expected over the next few days, Eakes says the damage was discovered just in time.

“There’s a good possibility with a big rain or a heavy rain on the canopy, it could possibly pull the top of it off,” said Eakes. “If the canopy filled up with water, the water could pull on the top and cause it to collapse.”

Officials are keeping an eye on it through the night.