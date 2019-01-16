Philadelphia offering amnesty program for old, unpaid court fines-VIDEO

If you have overdue court fines in Philadelphia, now is your chance to take care of it.

“They can send in the payment or come themselves without fear of being arrested,” says Mayor James Young.

The Fair City is once again offering citizens with old court debts amnesty.

“We just block out a certain period of time in the New Year, to give people an opportunity to call in, come and pay, set up an arrangement and we’ll get you off the warrant list. Because, again, if you’re on the warrant list, we’re going to find you and we’re going to catch you,” says Mayor Young.

Overdue fines that fall under the amnesty program include only misdemeanors, like traffic tickets. Mayor Young says they do not offer the same opportunity for felonies.

Mayor Young says he encourages people to come settle their debts, while they still have the chance.

“The embarrassing part about it is, we don’t really want to come to your job, but there will be times that we have to. So to avoid all the paperwork, arrests, going to the jail, make the phone call to our staff and they will make out some arrangements for you,” says Mayor Young.

Since the program kicked off in January, Young says quite a few people have taken advantage.

“We give everybody an opportunity to avoid arrest, avoid jail time and avoid bonding out, by simply making a phone call and working on the old fine that you have,” says Mayor Young.

The program runs January through March.

Mayor Young says Philadelphia has anywhere from half a million to 2 million dollars in old, unpaid fine debts.