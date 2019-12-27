Philadelphia Police Department investigating multiple crimes

The Philadelphia police department is investigating three burglaries that happened in December, within 24 hours of the other.

Tools and two TVs were stolen from a home on Corene Avenue on December 12th. A possible suspect was captured on surveillance cameras at Central MS Recycling, also broken into that night. On December 13th, during a Philadelphia High School basketball game, officers were notified about a car parked on Oak Street, located just behind the school, with its windows busted out. The police department said someone went through the contents of the vehicle, but nothing was reported stolen. The incidents are still under investigation.

The police department is also investigating an incident involving counterfeit bills. The department said on December 14th, an individual paid for food using counterfeit bills at Blake’s Seafood, located off West Beacon Street. Police said they are awaiting surveillance videos to help identify the individual. Back in August, the department investigated several reports of counterfeit bills circulating in Philadelphia.