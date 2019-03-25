Philadelphia working to revitalize, improve downtown

Philadelphia is reviving its downtown area.

Five new loft apartments were just opened on the square. Three are being rented already.

Along with Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music, work on the Ellis Theatre is underway, including the paving of the area behind the Ellis for tour buses to park when performers come to town.

Community Development Partnership president, David Vowell, says the city is excited for the opportunity to change itself.

“I think we have always wanted to do it,” said Vowell. “We’ve got some new restaurants downtown, too. We’ve got an opportunity to make it a lot better.”

Vowell says he hopes some of the work will be done before the Ken Burns documentary rolls into town next week.