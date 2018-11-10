Philadelphia’s Annual “Holiday Open House” this Sunday

Neshoba County is ready to kick off “the most wonderful time of the year” with its annual Holiday Open House.

This year’s open house includes 11 stores and 8 restaurants. Crowds will find big discounts and Santa Claus waiting for his photo op. A tour of Philadelphia’s new Airbnb event and venue is also happening. Chamber and Main Street Director Tim Moore says the open house signifies a start to the holiday season.

“Holiday Open House is for all of our businesses around town to have a chance to begin the Holiday season- a chance to experience what might be on sale, a chance to get stuff in your mind as to exactly what you want to purchase for the holiday season,” says Moore.

Doors will open at 1:00 Sunday and stay open until 5:00.

STORES PARTICIPATING

• Dixie’s Gypsy Boutique

• Faye’s

• Jewelry Just 4 Fun

• Kademi

• MG & Company

• Southern Mess

• Square Peg Mini-Mall

• Steve’s on the Square

• Stitched in Time

• The Clothesline

• Yates Building Supply

Restaurants Participating

• Blake’s Seafood

• City Limits

• CrisMont Creations

• La Concinita

• Marty’s Blues Café

• Taste and See